THQ Nordic and its many properties are in the news once more. This time, the hubbub concerns the publisher’s numerous unannounced titles. At last count, as of November 2018, THQ Nordic had in development a total of 35 unannounced games. Would you believe that number has now increased to a whopping 48? Well, get ready to, since THQ Nordic has confirmed as much itself in a recent financial report.

The publisher’s shopping spree was mentioned a few times in the financial report, which chronicled the period between January 2018 and March 31, 2019. By the time March 31st rolled around, THQ Nordic and its subsidiaries Deep Silver and Coffee Stain had 80 games in active development. Of those 80 titles, 48 have yet to be publicly unveiled. This suggests that between November 2018 and the end of March 2019, another 13 unannounced titles were added to the slate in some capacity.

THQ Nordic’s financial report offered few hints as to what the 48 games will be. However, it did note that one of the unannounced projects is a AAA title belonging to Metro developer 4A Games. Because the studio just finished Metro Exodus and is still hard at work on its expansion pass content, details about the THQ Nordic project are likely to remain secret for some time.

In addition to new projects and sequels to older IP, THQ Nordic could have a few remakes and remasters in development. After all, the publisher has acquired an incredible number of properties over the last year or so. For instance, Carmageddon is now in THQ Nordic’s back pocket. The same is true for Kingdoms of Amalur and TimeSplitters. While the publisher previously made it clear that not all of its acquired properties will receive proper sequels, surely a few of the more beloved series will eventually see the light of day once more.

