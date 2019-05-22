After just one week on store shelves, World War Z’s impressive sales numbers began making waves. In that brief period of time, one million copies of the Saber Interactive title had been sold. Now, after one full month on the market, the zombie-centric multiplayer game is closing in on yet another significant sales milestone. Nearly two million copies of World War Z have been sold worldwide.

Saber Interactive and publisher Focus Home Interactive announced the exciting news in a recent statement. While a solid figure for sales wasn’t provided, the game’s nearing two million units in just one month’s time is certainly a feat worthy of applause. Josh Austin, Senior VP for WW Licensing & Interactive at Paramount Pictures, said, “It’s a testament to both the incredible co-op action experience that Saber Interactive and Focus Home Interactive have crafted, as well as the strong appeal of our hit franchise with fans across the globe.”

An accolades trailer for World War Z also accompanied the news of its success. Check it out in the video below:

Undoubtedly, this will go down as another success story for Focus Home Interactive. In recent weeks, the publisher has been inundated in good news. Dontnod’s Vampyr hit one million units sold, just as the developer and publisher announced the two companies would team up for another “ambitious” project. And, of course, how could anyone forget the positive reviews and accolades for A Plague Tale: Innocence? Our own review of the action-adventure title awarded it an 8.5, giving special praise to its story and characters.

This isn’t the end of the road for World War Z. Saber Interactive has plenty of post-launch content in store for players. For a rundown on what to expect over the course of the next few months, be sure to check out the developer’s roadmap.

[Source: Saber Interactive via Bleeding Cool]