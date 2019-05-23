It’s been a long road for Patrice Désilets’ Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey, but the odyssey will soon come to an end (or maybe a beginning) soon. Take-Two Interactive has announced that the open-world survival game will be releasing on the PlayStation 4 at the tail end of 2019 in December. It follows the PC release, which has an August 27, 2019 release date.

It’s unknown why there’s such a wide gap between PC and console releases, but those who have been looking at this game since it was announced finally know when they can experience this ambitious new title. It’s the first game from Panache Digital Games, which was founded in 2014 by Assassin’s Creed creator Patrice Désilets. The title is being published by Private Division, a new publishing label from Take-Two that specializes in independent games.

In Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey, you’ll experience the beginnings of humanity, starting in Africa over ten million years ago. You’ll see the world evolve firsthand as you play through eight million years’ worth of survival. Featuring an open world environment, it’s up to players to expand their territory and ensure that humanity’s predecessors live on to see another day.

The title was originally announced all the way back in 2015, and it’s already seen some overhaul since. At first envisioned as an episodic release, it was revealed that that is no longer the case. We finally got our first glimpse of gameplay at The Game Awards 2018, and we now know that PlayStation 4 players will be able to play the title about a year after that initial reveal.

While we don’t have a firm release date on consoles yet (despite the PC release coming in a few short months), we do know that it will definitely be releasing in December 2019, bar any sudden delays. It will be playable on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.