We went through lots of iteration with the motorcycle, including a look back camera not only for the motorcycle, but for on-foot as well. For the motorcycle specifically, we started with it on the R3 button but as the game developed, Survival Vision turned out to be a higher priority for that particular button. This was specifically because we show you pickup item locations, which means allowing you to drive near a building, hit the R3 button and then you can see if there are any items around that you would want to get off your bike and go get.

We tried it on the L3 button, but as you are backing up, loads of players pressed this accidentally while trying to use the left stick to turn. This ended up with more frustrated players than happy ones. For a long while we had it on the circle button, but that lost out when we created our ‘drift’ button.

The biggest issue for us with the look back button (and the main reason we didn’t include it) was that it not only caused you to constantly run into things in our dense world (trees, cars, stumps, rocks, etc), it took away tension. There is something to be said for not being able to see what is behind you and we thought it was the right call for the game.