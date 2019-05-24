BitSummit 2019 will kick off in just a few days, and Sony has revealed the lineup of games that will be featured at the indie festival. Held in Kyoto, Japan at the Kyoto International Exhibition Hall Miyako Messe, BitSummit 7 Spirits will begin on June 1st and conclude on June 2nd.

As the largest indie game festival in Japan, BitSummit 7 Spirits will have on display well over 100 games. Sony is contributing quite generously to the number, since the company plans to showcase the following PlayStation 4 games during the festival:

ANNO: Mutation (ThinkingStars)

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night (505 Games / ArtPlay)

Chrono Sword (21c Ducks)

Evotinction (Spikewave Games)

F.I.S.T. (TiGames)

Hardcore Mecha (Arc System Works / RocketPunch Games)

Indivisible (505 Games / LabZero Games)

In Nightmare (Magicfish Studio)

Knights & Bikes (Double Fine Presents / Foam Sword)

Lethal League Blaze (Ooizumi Amuzio)

No Straight Roads (Metronomik)

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (Marvelous / Edelweiss)

Wattam (Annapurna Interactive / Funomena)

West of Dead (Raw Fury / ???)

A handful of PlayStation VR games will also be on display during BitSummit 7. They are listed below:

Budget Cuts (Neat Corp)

Falcon Age (Outerloop Games)

Focus on You (Smilegate Entertainment)

Throw Anything (Visual Light)

Games are not the only thing Sony will contribute to the festival, either. SIE’s President of Worldwide Studios Shuhei Yoshida will attend the event. On June 1st, Yoshida and Wattam Game Designer Keita Takahashi are scheduled to deliver a half-hour talk, during which the two will discuss Wattam’s conception, among other topics. Those unable to attend can catch a livestream of the talk on Famitsu’s YouTube channel. In addition, IGN Japan will stream the event on its YouTube channel.

Tickets for BitSummit 7 Spirits are still on sale via the festival’s official website. A one day ticket costs 2,000 yen, while a ticket for both days costs 3,000 yen. Children under the age of 12 can get in free of charge.

[Source: Gematsu]