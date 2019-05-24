Mortal Kombat 11‘s meteoric success has already been made clear thanks to NPD’s April 2019 report. In it, Mortal Kombat 11 was confirmed to have outsold every other game in the month of April. Additionally, the latest Mortal Kombat entry counts as 2019’s second best-selling title, thus far. A recent report from SuperData Research offers a few more intricate details about the game’s sales data, especially where digital sales are concerned. Digitally, MK11 moved 1.8 million digital units at launch, making this entry the best digital launch in the series’ history.

According to SuperData, this number takes into account digital sales across both PC and console platforms. Interestingly, the 1.8 million digital units sold eclipses the digital launch numbers for Mortal Kombat X in 2015, as the latter’s launch only saw 400,000 digital copies sold.

The wide margin can, of course, be attributed to a number of factors; chief among them is the continued rise of digital sales in general. Studies show that in recent years, more consumers are relying on digital store fronts for purchases. In fact, the UK alone saw game sales in 2018 dominated by digital purchases, as that particular section of the market accounted for 80% of total sales. It’s possible other regions worldwide are seeing similar growth with regards to digital content.

This incredible success for Mortal Kombat 11 is quite the feat, given the rocky start it had at launch. Issues concerning the game’s grind and difficulty level in some sections meant its release appeared shrouded in controversy. Luckily, many of these problems have since been resolved with post-launch updates.

Mortal Kombat 11 Digital Sales Reach 1.8 Million for Series Best Launch WATCH GALLERY

Mortal Kombat 11 is in stores now for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One. As with NetherRealm Studios’ other titles, post-launch content is planned. However, apart from reported leaks and a Shang Tsung confirmation, the studio has not yet revealed any specifics.

[Source: SuperData Research]