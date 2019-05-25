Treyarch has kicked off the Memorial Day weekend with a new Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 update, which adds Quad Feed and Nuketown Playlist to the game. From now until Tuesday, May 28th, you can enjoy double 2XP in the following:

Multiplayer, League Play, and Zombies

Weapon XP in Multiplayer, League Play, and Zombies

Nebulium Plasma in Zombies

Merits in Blackout

Full patch notes are as follows:

Black Ops Pass Bonus

2X Tiers for Black Ops Pass owners and their party members continues through May 28

MULTIPLAYER

Featured Playlists (May 24-28) PS4/Xbox One Nuketown Prop Hunt Barebones Deathmatch Moshpit Infected Mercenary Deathmatch Moshpit

Maps Arsenal Sandstorm Reduced chances of Arsenal Sandstorm appearing in map rotation based on map voting data and player feedback. In today’s update, we’ve made some adjustments to how frequently Arsenal Sandstorm will show up in rotation based on map voting data and player feedback. It was our intent to push the boundaries with this alternative map and see how players would react in a live environment. From playing in the wild with all of you, and armed with the data we’ve received, we’ve made adjustments and will take these learnings into account for future maps.



BLACKOUT

Featured Playlists (May 21-28) PS4/Xbox One Hot Pursuit Alcatraz Solo Duos Quads



In addition to the above, Treyarch announced that the sniper-only Bolt Action Barebones mode will arrive on May 28th with the following rules:

6v6 TDM and Domination

Bolt-action sniper rifles only (no SDM)

No Specialist Weapons, Special Issue Equipment, Gear, or Operator Mods allowed

Single-use Equipment with a full charge on respawn

Select Spawn disabled

Close Quarters Frenzy will also be reintroduced on the same day for a limited time.

Black Ops 4‘s Days of Summer seasonal game update will kick off on June 4th on the PlayStation 4, bringing with it new weapons, outfits, camos, and new game content during the second half of Operation Spectre Rising.

[Source: Reddit]