PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Bloodborne and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Mods Allow You to Control Enemies

Sekiro english voice audio actors

Lance McDonald, a well-known modder in the FromSoftware community, has found a way to control enemies in Bloodborne and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

McDonald told Polygon that the ability to control enemies was apparently part of the games’ debug modes, which allowed him to transfer the PlayStation 4 codes to PC, tinker with them, and reload them back on to the PS4.

“I disabled normal enemy AI just so they wouldn’t attack me during testing, their passivity is not part of the mod,” explained McDonald. He then followed up with another tweet showing off the finished mod that allows players to return to their bodies after swapping with the enemy.

McDonald decided to test the same mod out on Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, and it works pretty well albeit some differences.

“You have to aggro the enemy first before you can take control of them just due to a difference in the way Sekiro‘s AI works,” noted McDonald.

Color us intrigued!

You can follow McDonald on Twitter to see more of his work.

For more on Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, check our our hub.

This page contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.