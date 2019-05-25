Lance McDonald, a well-known modder in the FromSoftware community, has found a way to control enemies in Bloodborne and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

McDonald told Polygon that the ability to control enemies was apparently part of the games’ debug modes, which allowed him to transfer the PlayStation 4 codes to PC, tinker with them, and reload them back on to the PS4.

Bloodborne “Enemy control” mod. Press L3 at any time to swap bodies with the currently targeted enemy. Works pretty good, and works on any enemy. Even the most colossal bosses. pic.twitter.com/6JBcDBQ56P — Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon) May 24, 2019

“I disabled normal enemy AI just so they wouldn’t attack me during testing, their passivity is not part of the mod,” explained McDonald. He then followed up with another tweet showing off the finished mod that allows players to return to their bodies after swapping with the enemy.

Okay it’s done. Bloodborne mod to play as enemies. Press L3 to take control of locked-on enemy. Press L1+R1+R3 to return control to player. Pretty happy with this. It’s actually a debugging feature that was removed, I just patched in some sneaky code to access it. pic.twitter.com/4KEcrkpMyN — Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon) May 24, 2019

McDonald decided to test the same mod out on Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, and it works pretty well albeit some differences.

“You have to aggro the enemy first before you can take control of them just due to a difference in the way Sekiro‘s AI works,” noted McDonald.

Good progress on my Sekiro “Enemy control” mod. Lets you take full control of any enemy instantly. ANY enemy. “But lance, what about .. ” ANY ENEMY. Still a work in progress but the hard part is done now. pic.twitter.com/BPOhGmZYUB — Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon) May 25, 2019

Color us intrigued!

You can follow McDonald on Twitter to see more of his work.

For more on Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, check our our hub.

This page contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.