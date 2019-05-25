In its latest financial report and accompanying statement, CD Projekt RED has said that Cyberpunk 2077‘s development is “proceeding at full speed” and that E3 2019 will be the “most important” event in the company’s history.

“The development of our next flagship game – Cyberpunk 2077 – is proceeding at full speed, with over 400 people currently involved in the project,” said Chief Financial Officer, Piotr Nielubowicz. “The most important E3 fair in the group’s history is upon us. We have a truly exciting lineup and cannot wait to present it!”

CD Projekt RED’s financial report attributes the bulk of its expenses to Cyberpunk 2077‘s development. In the first quarter of 2019, the company spent 25 million PLN on development of new video games and technologies.

The report further states:

To-date enthusiastic reception of the product [Cyberpunk 2077] by gamers and experts alike suggests that the brand carries considerable strength, both in terms of its appeal and market potential. Top-notch development quality along with further effective marketing activities surrounding the release of Cyberpunk 2077, PR activities, hype building and involvement in fostering a strong gamer community will all significantly affect the market performance of the upcoming product. In addition, the popularity and recognition of the Cyberpunk 2077 brand may also entice gamers who have not yet played The Witcher games to purchase the Company’s earlier products.

Speaking of The Witcher, CD Projekt RED revealed that 2015’s The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt continues to be a driving force behind the studio’s revenue alongside both of its critically-acclaimed expansions, Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine. The company has previously revealed that Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales missed sales expectations.

Cyberpunk 2077 is in development for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. E3 2019 kicks off on June 11th so stay tuned as we’ll be bringing you updates, news, and previews from the show floor.

[Source: CD Projekt RED (1)(2)]

