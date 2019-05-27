Production on Kojima’s Death Stranding seems to be coming along nicely, as the mastermind keeps teasing and updating us with small nuggets of information. Still, we aren’t exactly sure what the game will really end up looking like, despite having seen gameplay at last year’s E3 presentation. Well, the wait for more substantial news could be coming to a close if a recent tweet has any significance. The company behind the upcoming game, Kojima Productions, tweeted out an image with the caption “The countdown of #DEATHSTRANDING has started… May 29th. Create the rope.”

Will we finally get a huge reveal, showing off the moment-to-moment gameplay? Or perhaps we’ll get an official release date. Whatever is forthcoming, it’s likely to be something worth keeping your eye on.

The countdown of #DEATHSTRANDING has started… May 29th.

Create the rope. pic.twitter.com/26ynWg2m3s — Kojima Productions (@KojiPro2015_EN) May 27, 2019

This tease comes just shortly after a recent teaser trailer that Kojima tweeted, with a very cryptic message, saying “Create the Rope.” The trailer seems to be focusing on the outline of a hand, with some imagery that’s tough to discern, which is par for the course for the marketing of Death Stranding.

The most recent major update we’ve gotten was at the Tribeca Film Festival, where Kojima sat down with Norman Reedus and Geoff Keighley to discuss the upcoming game. It was said that you won’t just be playing as Sam, but as Norman Reedus, himself, which is a peculiar thing to say, especially given how little we know about the game.

At this point, there isn’t much else we know about the PlayStation exclusive title. There is a ton of speculation about it online, with some theories even pointing to evidence that this is set in the Metal Gear universe. While that doesn’t seem likely, it is interesting to see some of the wild fan theories out there.

We’ll keep you updated with more Death Stranding news as it becomes available. For now, it looks like we’ll have to wait for May 29th for more details.

[Source: Twitter]