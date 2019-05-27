This week’s PS4 new releases includes DayZ, Layers of Fear 2, and Trover Saves the Universe. PSVR sees the release of Blood and Truth, with the Vita getting two releases as well.

*All games/content are releasing in North America and Europe, unless otherwise noted

Please check out the full list of releases below.

PS4 New Releases

Cricket 19 (Digital) – Out 5/29

DayZ (Digital) – Out 5/29

DragonfangZ – The Rose and Dungeon of Time (Digital) – Out 5/29

Golem Gates (Digital)

Lapis x Labyrinth (Digital, Retail)

Layers of Fear 2 (Digital)

Super Cane Magic ZERO (Digital) – Out 5/30

Super Tennis Blast (Digital) – Out 5/24

Trover Saves the Universe (Digital, Retail) – Out 5/31

Unruly Heroes (Digital)

Warlock’s Tower (Digital, Cross-Buy)

PSVR New Releases

Blood & Truth (Digital, Retail)

Five Nights at Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted (Digital)

Trover Saves the Universe (Digital, Retail) – Out 5/31

PS Vita New Releases

The House in Fata Morgana (Digital, Retail, Cross-Buy)

Warlock’s Tower (Digital, Cross-Buy)

*Keep in mind that all release dates are subject to change, and more games/DLC will likely be added during the PlayStation Store updates in North America and Europe on Tuesday. For PlayStation VR game requirements, be sure to check out the product page before buying the PSVR game.

Let us know in the comments which PlayStation games you plan to pick up this week and if you’re excited about any of this week’s digital releases. Also, be sure to check our release date pages for May 2019 PS4 games, in order to stay on top of the upcoming PS4, PSVR, and PS Vita releases.