Limited Run Games has announced that it will be selling a physical release of Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty. However, it won’t be for the PlayStation 4, as some may expect, but instead it will be for the PlayStation 3. It’s a bit of a curveball, but Limited Run Games is known for its support of less-popular systems. The limited-supply release will go on sale on June 14, 2019.

Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty becomes our second Limited Run for the PlayStation 3 on Friday, June 14! Get your copy on https://t.co/5Lksol4sqo at 10am & 6pm EDT. @OddworldInc pic.twitter.com/qRkmnZzhhI — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) May 27, 2019

This is the third release of New ‘n’ Tasty from Limited Run Games. It had originally released the remake of the PS1 title for the PS4 and Vita back in 2016. It was actually one of the first few releases from the company, so it’s certainly a nice full circle moment. The release of Oddworld ‘n’ Tasty is only the second PS3 release from Limited Run Games.

As is standard with Limited Run Games releases, there will be two waves of products. The first wave will go on sale at 10 AM EST, while the second will go live promptly at 6 PM EST. Limited Run Games has noted that the PS4 release of New ‘n’ Tasty has become one of the company’s “most expensive releases,” so this release could sell out quickly.

We released the PS4 version back in 2016. It’s one of the most expensive releases in our catalog at this point. — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) May 27, 2019

A remake of the 1997 PlayStation title Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee, Oddworld New ‘n’ Tasty originally released in 2014 for the PlayStation 4, eventually appearing on other platforms including the PlayStation Vita and PlayStation 3. A remake of the Abe’s Oddysee sequel, Oddworld: Abe’s Exoddus, was originally announced in 2016 and was later fully unveiled as Oddworld: Soulstorm. After lengthy delays, we finally got our first glimpse of gameplay earlier in 2019, as well as confirmation that Oddworld: SoulStorm will release in early 2020.

