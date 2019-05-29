Sony has officially revealed details for the annual Days of Play celebration for 2019. The event will take place between June 7-17, 2019 and feature great deals on official PlayStation hardware and software. However, the highlight of Days of Play is no doubt the limited edition PlayStation 4 Steel Black Console. Officially going on sale on June 7th, the system may be a good way to show your love for Sony gaming products.

Similar to 2018’s Days of Play system, this 1TB PS4 Slim is adorned with the iconic PlayStation buttons. While the console has a black finish, the icons are embossed in silver, surely making this a standout system. It also comes with a matching Steel Black controller, though it’s not known if that will be available separately. It will be available for $299.99, and quantities will be extremely limited.

There’s more than just a new system to get fans excited, however. All sorts of PlayStation items will be heavily discounted for the duration of the event. You can get a Jet Black PS4 Pro for $349.99 or a Dualshock 4 controller for $34.99. The discount applies to all controller colors, so this may be the chance to finally get a new one. While details weren’t specified, PlayStation VR bundles will be starting out at $249.99, offering an opportunity to finally bite the bullet on this impressive piece of hardware. With titles like Everybody’s Golf VR and Blood & Truth, the PSVR library has been quietly making a name for itself.

Of course, it wouldn’t be Days of Play without sales on some of the biggest PlayStation titles. Some of the PS4’s heaviest hitters will be discounted to $19.99 USD. That includes God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man, and even recent releases like MLB 19 The Show and Days Gone. Additionally, the entire PlayStation Hits library will have prices slashed to $9.99 for the event. This includes high-profile exclusives like Bloodborne and Until Dawn, as well as third-party titles like Shadow of Mordor and Mortal Kombat X. Other titles may be discounted at local retailers, so be sure to keep an eye out.

The Days of Play 2019 will take place from June 7-17, 2019.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]