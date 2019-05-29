Industry Analyst Mat Piscatella put together a couple of lists detailing the top 10 best selling games (life to date) for each of the major consoles in the United States. Based on dollar sales it looks like Grand Theft Auto V still holds the top spot on not only PlayStation 4’s top ten list, but Xbox One’s as well. On PlayStation specifically, GTA V is beating out the other Rockstar Games title taking up the number two slot, Red Dead Redemption II. As of the end of the fourth quarter for the previous fiscal year, Grand Theft Auto V has sold 110 million copies in total since its release in 2013, whereas Red Dead Redemption II has sold over 24 million units in a little over half a year.

Following the two Rockstar games are a handful of the most recent Call of Duty titles with Marvel’s Spider-Man stopping Infinite Warfare from joining the other war shooters. Last year’s God of War reboot takes the number eight slot, followed by NBA 2K18 and Battlefield 1, respectively.

In order, the top selling games on PlayStation 4 are:

Grand Theft Auto V Red Dead Redemption II Call of Duty: WWII Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII Call of Duty: Black Ops III Marvel’s Spider-Man Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare God of War NBA 2K18 Battlefield 1

It looks like Sony’s attention to their exclusive titles is paying off, as two of the top ten games were developed by Sony’s first party studios. God of War was welcomed with a very warm reception from many players and review outlets, and even had an emotional documentary released about its development. Marvel’s Spider-Man was widely revered as the best superhero game in recent year, even being called “the best interactive Spider-Man experience to date” by PlayStation LifeStyle’s own Chandler Wood. Sitting in the number six spot, Marvel’s Spider-Man is currently the best-selling PlayStation 4 exclusive. Not to stoke the fires too much here, but Microsoft’s list does not have any of their exclusives breaking into the top ten.

With Death Stranding now planned for a November release and The Last of Us Part II rumored for an early 2020 date, it will be interesting to see what the life-to-date sales for Sony will be at this time next year. Can either of these two knock Grand Theft Auto V off the top, or does it have too much of a headstart? Let us know your thoughts!

[Source: Mat Piscatella via Twitter]