Ubisoft recently announced its E3 2019 lineup, though fans noticed certain games were excluded from the roster. One such game is Beyond Good and Evil 2, which was originally announced at E3 2017. It has since been confirmed that this title will not be appearing at E3 2019, though we will get an update on the ever-mysterious title before the event. A dedicated Beyond Good and Evil 2 stream is planned for Jun 6, 2019, at 6 PM CEST/12:00 PM EST.

The official website noted the E3 absence is due to “focusing on core development milestones,” though that point wasn’t elaborated on. In addition, it’s unknown what the June stream will discuss at this point. “Core development milestones” is a fairly vague term, but there’s hope we’ll get clarification on this project’s status. However, some fans are concerned we won’t see any new gameplay footage during this stream.

“We look forward to sharing more with you, including new gameplay footage, when the time is right,” the announcement reads. While it’s not an outright confirmation we won’t see new gameplay anytime soon, it does seem to indicate that.

Beyond Good and Evil 2 has remained a mystery ever since its initial announcement. However, more details have emerged as time goes on. At E3 2018, it was revealed that the developers were partnering with the HitRECord community to create in-game content. We also know that it will require a constant internet connection, even if players choose to play solo. Outside of that, however, details are slim. It will be a prequel to the first Beyond Good and Evil, though story details are still under wraps.

While an absence from E3 likely means this game won’t be out anytime soon, it is nice to know that the developers are hard at work, and that Ubisoft is seemingly willing to let them take their time on this long-awaited title. A Beyond Good and Evil Fest is slated for 2019, though there’s not any indication as to when in 2019. The festival is supposed to include a playable demo, though we still need to hear more details on the event. In addition, a playable beta is supposedly coming in late 2019.

Beyond Good and Evil 2 does not have a release date currently. It’s also unknown what platforms it will release on.

[Source: Ubisoft]