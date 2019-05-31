We knew a group of iconic RPGs were coming to consoles, but we finally have a timeframe of when. Skybound Games announced we can expect games like Baldur’s Gate, Planescape Torment, and Neverwinter Nights to make their console debut in fall 2019.

You’ll be able to play Planescape Torment, Icewind Dale, and the first two Baldur’s Gate games on September 24, 2019 in North America and September 27th in other territories. However, fans will have to wait a bit longer to play Neverwinter Nights, which launches on December 3, 2019 in North America and December 6th elsewhere.

The announcement was made on the official Skybound Games Twitter account:

Calling all brave adventurers – the iconic #DnD RPGs from @BeamdogInc: @BaldursGate, #NeverwinterNights, and more are coming in Enhanced Edition to a console near you, Fall 2019! Set forth through the Forgotten Realms like never before on @Xbox, @PlayStation, and #Switch! pic.twitter.com/zCTfmwArsI — Skybound Games (@skyboundgames) May 31, 2019

While each game can be bought on digital storefronts individually, Skybound will also be releasing three physical collections. They will be available for $49.99 each. Available on September 24th, the Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition Pack bundles together two of the most beloved RPGs of all time, Baldur’s Gate and Baldur’s Gate II. As these are the Enhanced Editions of both titles, all DLC is included in this pack, including the Baldur’s Gate: Siege of Dragonspear expansion that bridges the two games together.

The Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition/Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition pack will be the other pack available. It will be out on September 24th. Similar to the Baldur’s Gate pack, both games also include their respective DLCs. While Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition will be released by itself, there is more than enough to keep fans satisfied.

This is the first time any of these titles will be on consoles. As such, they have been “tailored for a natural gameplay experience,” meaning these will be perfect for newcomers and veterans alike. In addition to gameplay enhancements, Beamdog has also created all new content just for these releases, giving even long-standing fans something new to look forward to.

Are you excited to play these legendary RPGs, whether for the first time or tenth time? Let us know!

[Source: Skybound]