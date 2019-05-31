Fans of turn-based RPGs, get ready to set your clocks! The time-traveling epic previously only released in Japan, Destiny Connect: Tick-Tock Travelers, now has a release date for the western markets. Aspiring time-hoppers in North America will be able to pick up the game for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on October 22, 2019. European players will have to sit tight for a few days, as the EU version will be coming on October 25th. It will show up in Australia and New Zealand on November 1st. Those interested will be able to purchase the base game for $39.99 or jump up to the Limited Edition, which will come with some goodies like a poster, an art book, the game’s soundtrack, and pogs (known here as cogs), for about $65.

Destiny Connect had a rough launch overseas when it released in Japan earlier this year. As pointed out by hiska-kun on Resetera, Media Create figures showed the game only sold through 20% of its initial stock at launch. Hopefully, with Destiny Connect being released abroad, NIS America can make up for some of that lost ground. The game was also released in Japan for ¥7.200, which is around the regular U.S. new game price of $60, so $40 for the release this October could possibly entice more buyers.

If you haven’t heard about Destiny Connect: Tick-Tock Travelers, it takes place during the turn of the century celebration in the small town of Clocknee. As you might have guessed based on the town’s name, time gets weird. Our young heroine, Sherry, was attending the event when time suddenly stopped. While looking around, she ended up meeting up with her friend Pegreo. The duo then discovers a robot, Isaac, which can travel in time. The game takes the player back 30 years into Clocknee’s past, so that Sherry, Pegreo, and Issac can try and discover what’s causing time to stop flowing.

