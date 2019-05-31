You won’t be able to escape Judgment—but you can try, at least. Sega and Escape Room LA have teamed up to introduce a special escape room theme around Sega’s upcoming Judgment. The limited-time engagement will be open from June 30-July 13, 2019. Tickets are available now on Escape Room LA’s website.

“The Detective: Judgment” will turn players into detectives for the Yagami Detective Agency. They’ll team up with Judgment main protagonist Takayuki Yagami, once again portrayed by Greg Chun. Participants will be tasked with looking for clues, tracking down suspects, and ultimately closing this case for good.

According to the official Escape Room LA website, the Judgment escape room will fit up to twelve people at a time. The experience will take about an hour and is rated a nine out of ten in terms of difficulty, so you better bring your most experienced friends with you.

Judgment is the newest game from the Ryu ga Gotoku Studio, best known for the Yakuza series. While it does take place in the Yakuza universe, it is a standalone title, meaning both fans and newcomers can jump into this. While there is plenty of excitement for Judgment, its release was put into question following the arrest of Pierre Taki, one of its main stars. However, it was confirmed that it will be releasing in the West as planned, and following an update to Taki’s character, an updated version will be re-releasing in Japan, as well.

Judgment will be released on June 25, 2019 for the PlayStation 4. While it will be available physically and digitally, preordering it digitally will allow you to play it on June 21st, four days early. The Judgment escape room will be open from June 30, 2019 to July 13, 2019. Of course, you’ll have to be in Los Angeles to take advantage of it.

Will you be testing your detective skills with this? Let us know!