Production on the pilot season for Netflix’s The Witcher TV series has officially wrapped, according to showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich. The writer and producer posted a celebratory tweet to her personal Twitter account, expressing gratitude at having worked alongside a great team of creatives.

See Hissrich’s celebratory post linked below:

That’s a wrap on season one! I have enough gray hair to play Geralt now, but it’s been the best year of my life. So grateful to the writers, the cast, and the exceptional crew who worked their asses off to make the Continent come to life. Now, onto… pic.twitter.com/BBuPYco1ER — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) May 30, 2019

Geralt of Rivia himself, The Witcher star Henry Cavill, shared a similar post on his Instagram page:

With production complete, it can’t be long before Netflix starts releasing images and footage. Leaked set photos and the teaser image of Cavill in costume have left much to be desired. Hopefully, San Diego Comic-Con will see the release of a first look at the television series in action.

There’s likely plenty for the streaming giant to show off, too, especially considering the number of characters involved. Joining Henry Cavill’s Geralt is Freya Allan of Into the Badlands fame, who plays Ciri. Wanderlust’s Anya Charlota has taken on the role of Yenneger of Vengerberg, while Anna Shaffer Hollyoaks Triss Merigold is bringing to life. Other notable Witcher characters set to appear in the Netflix series include the sorceress Frangilla Vigo, Cahir Mawr Dyffryn aep Ceallach, and Jaskier (aka Dandelion).

The Witcher will begin streaming on Netflix sometime in the fourth quarter of 2019, per a message given by Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos during an investor call.

[Source: Lauren Hissrich on Twitter]