Confirming a leak dating back to April 20th, NetherRealm Studios has announced that Mortal Kombat 11‘s Kombat Pack will add Night Wolf, Sindel, and Spawn to the roster.

The characters will join Shang Tsung, who will be available via early access on June 18. The sorcerer is voiced by Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, who portrayed him in the 1995 film.

Mortal Kombat 11‘s Kombat Pack will add six fighters to the roster, two of which will be revealed at a later date. However, a Shang Tsung gameplay trailer released yesterday seems to hint that at least one of them will be wielding a chainsaw. You can hear the tease towards the end of the video below, around the 2:30 mark.

The sound of a chainsaw is particularly interesting. According to the Kombat Pack roster leak, which has been accurate so far, one of the DLC characters found in Mortal Kombat 11‘s Nintendo Switch files is “Ash.” While some assumed Ash referred to Ashrah, many of us thought it was short for The Evil Dead‘s chainsaw-armed Ash Williams. However, a creative tweet by Ash actor Bruce Campbell suggested that those rumors were false.

Were those rumors really false or was Campbell trying to throw fans off? We’ll find out in due course!

Alongside the aforementioned characters, the Kombat Pack will add the following content:

Character skin and gear sets for each DLC character

Bonus Johnny Cage Ninja Mime character skin and gear set

18 bonus character skins for existing Mortal Kombat 11 characters

One-week early access for all content listed above

In case you missed April’s leak, the full list of DLC characters also includes Joker, Terminator, Fujin, and Sheeva.

We’ll update our readers when we have more information.

