Last week, we shared a rumor that suggested a 2020 release window for Sucker Punch’s Ghost of Tsushima. The rumor stemmed from the game being rated by European board, PEGI, which is known to assign ratings to games that are due to release within a year. While that may have sounded like a stretch to many, a new report seems to throw some weight behind the rumor.

Known for his connections within the games industry, Kotaku’s Jason Schreier has said that based on what he’s heard from his sources, Ghost of Tsushima is set to release in 2020 along with The Last of Us Part II, George R. R. Martin’s rumored FromSoftware game, a Ubisoft title, Final Fantasy VII Remake part one, and “possibly” Cyberpunk 2077!

This exchange took place with a Twitter user under a tweet in which Schreier revealed that CD Projekt RED aimed to release Cyberpunk 2077 in 2019 but the developers felt that it was an unrealistic target, making it a possibility that it’ll be pushed to 2020.

So we could possibly be getting(atleast) Cyberpunk, TLOU2, Ghost of Tsushima, GRR Martin Fromsoft game, 1-2 Ubisoft AAA games and FF7 Remake part 1 in 1st half of next year? Hmm… — Hunny (@hunnymalikhm4) May 31, 2019

Based on what I’ve heard, yes to all of those. 2020 gonna be wild — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) May 31, 2019

If true, a 2020 release window for Ghost of Tsushima may come as a surprise to many. Back in April, a Sucker Punch job listing seemed to suggest that the game is still in early stages of production. However, like most reports, it was merely speculation and it’s quite possible that Ghost of Tsushima is on track for a 2020 release.

As usual, take everything with a grain of salt until an official announcement is made. We’ll update our readers when we have more information.