Yesterday, we shared a gameplay trailer for Mortal Kombat 11‘s DLC character, Shang Tsung. The trailer accompanied an official announcement of Night Wolf, Sindel, and Spawn’s inclusion in the Kombat Pack. Towards the end of the trailer below, around the 02:30 mark, NetherRealm Studios teased one of two remaining DLC fighters with the sound of a chainsaw.

As we said yesterday, this tease is a curious one. Mortal Kombat 11‘s leaked DLC list, which has been accurate so far, included “Ash.” While some assumed that Ash referred to Ashrah, many thought that it was referring to The Evil Dead‘s Ash Williams. The latter seems more convincing considering the sound of the chainsaw but actor Bruce Campbell seemingly denied reports of Ash being in the game in a tweet that we now think was crafted just to throw fans off.

Consider this my finishing move against a certain internet rumor. pic.twitter.com/6vKPZvTfQu — Bruce Campbell (@GroovyBruce) May 6, 2019

In a new cryptic new tweet yesterday, Campbell seems to be teasing that Ash Williams will be in the game after all.

Boy, looks like a swell game – I’ll have to check it out! https://t.co/y5b7e2zr91 — Bruce Campbell (@GroovyBruce) June 1, 2019

As Twitter users have pointed out, it looks like Campbell was denying reports of The Evil Dead‘s Ash Williams being in the game but it’s possible that Mortal Kombat 11‘s DLC includes the Army of Darkness character. Either way, we’ll be very surprised if Ash doesn’t turn up in the Kombat Pack.

We’re now awaiting an official confirmation from NetherRealm Studios and will keep our readers posted.

