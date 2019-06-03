At the time of writing, PlayStation VR’s Blood & Truth has only been out for about a week. Yet, the title is already making waves on the UK sales charts. Those waves have it sitting at the number one spot, a first for any VR game.

According to GamesIndustry.biz, this triumph only takes physical game sales into consideration. Numbers concerning digital data have not yet been revealed. In many respects, that only physical sales are accounted for makes Blood & Truth’s becoming the first VR title to top the charts all the more impressive.

Physical sales of FIFA 19 put it second on the UK sales charts, where it fell behind the PlayStation VR experience by a mere 400 copies. Blood & Truth wasn’t the only PlayStation exclusive to land in the UK’s top 10, either. Days Gone is still on the list, as it dropped from number two in the previous week and came in at number four behind Team Sonic Racing. Sonic’s latest outing originally debuted on the UK charts at number one, much like Blood & Truth.

Check out the UK sales charts’ top 10 list for the best-selling physical games below for the week ending June 1, 2019:

Blood & Truth FIFA 19 Team Sonic Racing Days Gone Red Dead Redemption II Cricket 19: Official Game of the Ashes Mario Kart 9 Deluxe Grand Theft Auto V Forza Horizon 4 Mortal Kombat 11

As expected, the usual suspects of Rockstar’s Red Dead Redemption II and Grand Theft Auto V made it onto the top 10 list, maintaining their sales momentum. Mortal Kombat 11, which launched three days ahead of Days Gone, also continues to crack the top 10. However, week-to-week, the Mortal Kombat entry’s position on the charts has dropped from seven to the very bottom of the list.

Blood and Truth Sales Make It First VR Game to Top UK Sales Charts WATCH GALLERY

Blood & Truth is out now for the PlayStation VR. Our review of the SIE London Studio title awarded it an 8.5/10, highlighting its action, character moments, and gameplay.

[Source: GamesIndustry.biz]