Considering Grand Theft Auto V is the best-selling PS4 game to date, any leaks or rumors pertaining to the next installment in the series might catch your interest. We’ve heard lots of rumblings about Grand Theft Auto 6’s setting, characters, and more, but an alleged leak seems to indicate a very substantial change, if true.

A report from Daily Star alleges that an “inside source” points to a possible female lead in the upcoming open-world adventure. It’s unclear if the upcoming game will feature multiple protagonists like Grand Theft Auto V, or if we’ll only get to control one character. Whichever it ends up being, the inclusion of a female protagonist has been a long time coming for the Grand Theft Auto series. As for the game itself, it hasn’t technically even been revealed, but with the success of the series, it’s obvious that Rockstar has something in the works, especially since the studio wrapped up and shipped Red Dead Redemption 2 last year.

One thing that is worth noting about these reports is that it’s unclear who the “inside source” is and there is no specific mention of who they are in the original report from Daily Star (which sources a YouTuber only called The Know). So, take this alleged leak with a grain of salt, despite it sounding very much like something that could end up being true in Grand Theft Auto 6. Right now this is the equivalent of “I heard from a friend who heard from a friend that knows a guy,” and the reports seem to be a little dated, just resurfacing now as more sites come across them.

Rumors like these pop up often during the development of massive titles like Grand Theft Auto, and it’s important to be able to decipher what’s real and what’s fake. Still, it’s a compelling rumor that does seem to have a grain of truth. Development allegedly began on the game back in 2016, and with Rockstar titles typically sitting in development for five or more year, we might not see this one surface for air for another couple of years at least.

At the end of the day, we need to wait to hear from Rockstar for official confirmation on anything GTA6 related. Since the studio doesn’t attend E3, we aren’t sure when we’ll hear about its upcoming project, but as soon as we do, we’ll let you know.

[Source: Daily Star via Prima Games]