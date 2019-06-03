Square Enix is bringing something new to its upcoming E3 showcase, and it’s a bit of a mystery as to what it is. The Japanese publisher has posted a teaser for an enigmatic title known as Outriders. The title, which appears to have a sci-fi slant, will be fully unveiled on June 10, 2019. But for now, Square has provided us with a little teaser of sorts:

Next to nothing has been revealed regarding Outriders, but we won’t have to wait soon to find out what it is. With the sci-fi aesthetic and use of what looks to be cryogenic sleep, it looks like it will have a futuristic setting. It seems like it could be a horror title, but again, this is all speculation at this point. The developer has not been announced, though we do know People Can Fly partnered up with Square Enix for a mystery project. We don’t even know what systems the game is for at the moment.

The name Outriders was previously discovered via a trademark filing from Square Enix. The trademark was originally discovered right before E3 2018, though nothing came of it then. It looks like Square is ready to unveil its new project now, though.

Square previously said it would be “aggressively” investing in new IP, and Outriders is definitely part of that plan. The 2019 E3 showcase is definitely has the potential to be Square Enix’s most exciting yet. After the reemergence of the long-awaited Final Fantasy VII Remake, more information was promised for June 2019. In addition, years after its initial announcement, the Crystal Dynamic-developed Marvel’s Avengers will finally be revealed during the showcase.

Square Enix’s E3 2019 showcase takes place on June 10, 2019 at 6 PM PDT. What do you think Outriders will be? Let us know!