One of the main reasons Sony has stomped its competition this generation has to do with the way the PS4 was revealed and all of the marketing leading up to the system’s launch in 2013. When looking at something like the Xbox One’s reveal and messaging, it’s fair to say Sony started the generation on the right foot. In other words, how a console launches can dictate its trajectory. During an interview with IGN, Bethesda’s Todd Howard had a lot to say about the upcoming generation, suggesting we could see a successful launch from both Sony and Microsoft.

When asked about the two big systems launches from Microsoft and Sony, which are reported to happen at the end of 2020, Howard had this to say:

They’re doing the right things. The things everybody is doing, in my mind, no one is screwing up at the starting line, which some people have done before.

This is likely in reference to the aforementioned marketing and messaging of the Xbox One or even the horrendous price reveal of the PS3, which jokingly suggested that players get second jobs to afford it. Things are different now, and big companies know that starting things right can make a world of difference.

While we still don’t know what the PS5 will really look like in its final form, we know what some of its specs will be and that it will play PS4 games. This could be some of what Howard was alluding to.

Howard also seemed impressed with the way next-gen hardware is shaping up, when it comes to the technical side of things. Bethesda is known for its massive expansive RPGs, which will be made more enjoyable by the PS5’s increased loading speeds. We got a look at last month during a Sony presentation.

While Sony won’t be at this year’s E3, Microsoft will be, and there’s speculation that we’ll get a closer look at the company’s next generation system. Assuming Sony will be launching something similar, this could give us a good idea at the kind of hardware we’ll be enjoying in the fall of next year.

Time will tell, of course, but for now, we can take solace in knowing that the PS5 will start things right, at least according to Todd Howard.

[Source: IGN]