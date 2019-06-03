Yet another patch has released for Ubisoft’s team based looter shooter, The Division 2, and it has come with a detailed list of all of the changes in update 3.1. Alongside the list of patch notes, Ubisoft also issued a ban warning to players who were using an Armor exploit to grant themselves an unfair advantage in-game. The company stated that any players who used the Armor exploit will have a warning sent to their account, and that anyone who continues to violate the game’s terms of use after they receive the initial warning will be banned from playing The Division 2 permanently.

The Division 2‘s 3.1 update mainly focuses on fixing issues and glitches that are known in-game. Some of the known issues that were fixed include a bunch of bugs involving enemy NPC behavior, including one where the enemies would simply run past the player in an attempt to get into cover. Collectible items and caches will be more visible in the open world, the bug that caused semi-automatic weapons to fire slower than they are intended to has been fixed, and face masks will now be the right size.

The full list of patch notes is as follows:

Increased tutorial font size on the Mega Map.

Increased visibility on Collectibles and Caches in the Open World.

Fixed an issue where the “Loot” tutorial at the beginning of the game wouldn’t appear.

Fixed an issue where the Field Proficiency toast would not include the gained rewards.

Fixed an issue where players could remain stuck in the Theater settlement after recruiting Inaya al-Khaliq.

Fixed an issue that could cause players to get stuck on the roof of the Grand Washington Hotel mission.

Fixed an issue where Hunter Mask and Ivory Keys would not drop, even if the player correctly solved the riddle and killed the Hunter(s).

This fix should allow players to re-do the Hunters and collect the Masks and Keys they are currently missing.

Fixed an issue where the rate of fire on semi-automatic weapons would be lower than intended.

Fixed an issue where face masks would appear smaller than intended.

Fixed an issue where opening a Dark Hours Apparel Cache could cause a continuous loop.

Fixed an error that removed the Loot All as Junk option. Sorry about that!

Fixed an issue where enemy NPCs would rush past players to get into cover.

Fixed an issue where enemy NPCs would flank players too often.

Fixed an issue where enemy NPCs would not react to any combat until reaching cover or having their movement interrupted.

Fixed an exploit where armor would scale to unintended values when normalized.

