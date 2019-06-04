Each time we hear about a new PS4 firmware update, it’s exciting, as there could be something new appearing. As of June 4, 2019, we’ve got yet another firmware update to download. Sony has released patch 6.71. However, it’s not a major one.

The optional firmware update 6.71 will simply “improve system performance,” much like 6.70 from last week, which included the same description. 6.71 takes up a mere 464MB of hard drive space, which makes sense considering it’s not a substantial patch. It’s unclear what this firmware update will directly address, as the patch notes aren’t very descriptive. But evidently, last week’s update wasn’t enough.

We also recently received word that Sony would be sending out invites to players who want to test out the upcoming 16-player party chat system, which is currently in the works. To do so, simply head to the official Sony website to register. If accepted, you’ll get an invite straight to participate and test out the feature with friends.

Sony system architects are hard at work on the PS5 right now, so it’s unclear if we’ll see any massive PS4 firmware updates that change things substantially going forward. We aren’t ruling that out entirely, but Sony could be saving game-changing ideas for the PS5 now.

Is there anything else you’d like to see the PS4 improve upon? For me, the store still needs a massive overhaul, but there is no reason to believe that will happen any time soon. Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

