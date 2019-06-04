Visual novels can take players through cute “boy meets girl” romances or pull you into a dark world filled with betrayal and murder. If you prefer the latter, Kemco’s Raging Loop, known in Japan as Rei-Jin-G-Lu-P, could be for you. The psychological thriller will be coming to the PS4 and Switch in North America and Europe later in 2019, and both physical and a digital versions will be available.

Raging Loop is a visual novel that borrows a lot from Japanese folklore. A red mist has been surrounding an isolated town called Yasumizu at night, preventing anyone from leaving. When this happens, ancient gods kill off villagers one at a time. So, to say that Haruaki Fusaishi was unlucky when he became stranded in Yasumizu would be putting it lightly. After his motorcycle broke down, he began to search for help and stumbled across a girl who invited him to the town. In an unfortunate twist of fate, Haruaki was there during one of the nights that the red mist rolled in. When he woke up the following morning, he discovered that two of the villagers had been murdered.

To aid players in uncovering the murderer, several of the townsfolk have abilities granted to them by one of five guardian beasts. First off, the villager with the wolf ability has to kill one person a day. It looks like the village might be home to more than one of these “wolves.” Someone with the power of the snake can see if a person is either human or a wolf. The spider ability can protect one human from being killed. Two villagers were given the gift of the monkey, which lets them know each other’s identity. Finally, the crow can determine if a murdered villager was a human or a wolf. Honestly, if this doesn’t get Werewolves of Miller’s Hollow fans excited, I don’t know what will!

Raging Loop will head to North America and Europe sometime in 2019. Until we know a date for sure, you can look forward to other visual novels like Yu-No: A girl who chants love at the bounds of this world, which will come out in October 2019, or Date a Live: Rio Reincarnation, which will appear in July.

[Source: PQube]