Rumors and teases, such as a tweet from The Division 2‘s creative director, have been stoking the fire in passionate fans who have been waiting for a new Splinter Cell game. The last entry in the series, Splinter Cell Blacklist, was released clear back in 2013, and even though the pressure to for Ubisoft to develop other series has taken priority, it might feel like it is time for the next installment. Thanks to Twitter user Wario64, whose investigative abilities seem to be straight out of Splinter Cell itself, it looks like there could be a chance that an unrevealed game may be on the way.

A since-removed listing over on GameStop’s website showed a pair of replica night-vision goggles, an iconic piece of Splinter Cell gear, for sale as an E3 2019 collectible. This caught the attention of fans, as Ubisoft has been awfully quiet about the future of the series. With the last game having been released over six years ago, there might not be a reason to possibly produce and sell this collectible, unless a new Splinter Cell was maybe on the way. If that were the case, then Ubisoft could sell these goggles beside it in the same way the company sold Assassin’s Creed‘s hidden blades in tandem with a new game. This GameStop listing also gave the item a release date of November 1, 2019, which could even hint at a release window for a possible game.

Another interesting detail is that the replica’s box only mentioned Splinter Cell, where past games have had an additional subtitle, like Splinter Cell: Blacklist, Splinter Cell: Conviction, Splinter Cell: Double Agent, and so on. Perhaps this could this hint at the series undergoing a reboot of some kind? (Or, maybe this just the work of a very talented mock-up artist who uses their powers for evil?)

Keep an eye on PlayStation LifeStyle next week and we’ll let you know if a new Splinter Cell game could be headed your way.

[Source: Wario64 on Twitter]