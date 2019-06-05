A new German trailer for Days Gone‘s upcoming update has been posted on Youtube revealing several new features that will be making their way into the game very soon. One of the new features included is a new difficulty called Survival Mode, which will have tougher enemies and some changes to the game’s heads up display making it more immersive. Another new feature appears to be some sort of time-based challenges. The trailer showed off timed challenges, complete with a scoring system, for both human enemies and hordes of Freakers. It also showed off new bike challenges, in which players must race through glowing rings dotted around the map in an effort to get the fastest time. Some of the new rewards players can earn for completing these challenges include new biker rings for Deacon to wear which come with certain perks, new drifter bike paint jobs, patches to personalize Deacon’s vest, and skins which will allow you to play as Boozer, Rikki, a NERO soldier, and more!

Check out the trailer for yourself!

Days Gone launched on April 26, 2019 exclusively for the PlayStation 4. It topped the UK sales charts for two weeks in a row for the week ending on May 4, 2019. In Days Gone you play as Deacon St. John, a drifter who is trying to hold on to what is left of his past life, while simultaneously searching for a reason to live in a broken world. Over the course of the game players can buy new weapons, and upgrade their drifter bike by earning trust within survivor camps that are spread throughout the game’s massive open world (which was created by only six people!). Some of the upgrades you can buy for your bike include larger gas tanks which allow you to traverse greater distances before needing to re-fuel, better tires for increased traction control in slippery conditions, saddle bags, which allow Deacon to restock on ammo in a dangerous situation and more. Check out our review for the game here!

Will you be trying out these new challenges when the new update drops for Days Gone? What rewards are you most excited to get your hands on? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below! If you haven’t had a chance to pick up the game yet, you can purchase it on Amazon.

[Source: Youtube]

