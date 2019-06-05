Despite Ubisoft’s recent launch of a survey that specifically asks whether players are interested in a solo campaign, it seems Rainbow Six: Siege’s development team has sworn off such a mode. In fact, according to the franchise’s Brand Director, Alexandre Remy, “the solo/singleplayer experience is dead” to Rainbow Six.

Remy delivered the news during an interview with the Daily Star, telling the UK publication that Siege is all about the “competitive multiplayer experience.” Read Remy’s very candid words on the topic below:

No, no, no. The Rainbow Six solo/singleplayer experience is dead. For Siege, forget about a solo campaign. We want this game to be a pure competitive multiplayer experience. All of our resources are going in that direction and to invest those resources elsewhere would be a digression. When you have a game that requires so much support, and so much caring in patching and balancing, I don’t think you have the luxury to divert. Our fans expect a certain level of quality and a mastery in our games that is extremely high. Why would you only make an OK-ish solo campaign?

Any other day, this would not sound too unfortunate to fans craving a narrative-focused experience starring Team Rainbow. However, on the heels of Remy revealing that there are no plans for a Siege sequel, the potential for Rainbow Six solo campaigns truly appears dead and buried.

Instead of a proper follow-up to the late 2015 release, Ubisoft intends to transition the Siege experience into the next-generation of consoles. If things align as Remy envisions, Siege players will be able to “migrate” to next-gen and compete with players across multiple platforms. Considering Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s upcoming implementation of cross-play features, almost anything seems possible. Anything except story-focused content for Rainbow Six: Siege, of course.

Siege is out now for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One.

[Source: Daily Star via GamingBolt]