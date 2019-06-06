Despite rumors swirling about the supposed Assassin’s Creed Ragnarok, it’s hard to guess whether the series will take the stage during Ubisoft’s E3 2019 conference. After all, the franchise won’t see a new release hit stores this year. However, some Assassin’s Creed goodness could still grace the stage in some capacity. Apparently, said goodness may come in the form of a new “community oriented tool,” a Story Creator Mode, for AC Odyssey.

Those who keep a close watch on all things Assassin’s Creed may be familiar with this rumor. This especially holds true since the game’s Community Manager, Dominik Voigt, teased it earlier in the year in a post that’s since been deleted. A Twitter account dedicated to the AC fan community managed to capture a screenshot of Voigt’s post beforehand:

#AssassinsCreed Odyssey to receive a “Story Creator Mode” which further emphasizes on player choice, according to a post by Community Manager @domvgt on the Social Pulse. Apparently, this is what’s the “story mode” option (seen in previous monthly updates video) was likely about pic.twitter.com/hELAqFjrvK — CODEX

Rumors of this nature have recently reemerged, as yet another AC fan account, AccessTheAnimus, has revealed its moderators were invited to test a new “community oriented tool.” According to the account, Ubisoft will unveil the new tool during its E3 presentation in a few days.

E3 is approaching and we can finally mention that we were kindly invited to test an upcoming community oriented tool for #AssassinsCreed Odyssey! We can’t say much more for now, but we suggest you checking the #UbiE3 Pre-Show for more details! pic.twitter.com/Z7FjoPoqIy — AccessTheAnimus (@AccessTheAnimus) June 5, 2019

While it’s possible the feature AccessTheAnimus is referring to concerns another community-centric tool, the timing of it all seems to connect it to the deleted post from Voigt. Fortunately, fans won’t have to wait long to find out for sure.

Assassins Creed Odyssey Story Creator Mode Rumored for E3 Reveal WATCH GALLERY

Ubisoft will host its E3 conference on Monday, June 10th at 1pm PST.

[Source: ResetEra]