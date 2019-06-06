Publisher THQ Nordic recently took the internet by storm, announcing the return of a PlayStation 2 era classic. SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated is set to launch for the current generation of hardware and many seem quite pleased. Those same folks are bound to jump for joy at learning what all the remake will come packaged with. In addition to Battle for Bikini Bottom’s being rebuilt from the ground up, content cut from the original release and a new horde mode will be part of the experience.

The title’s Steam page makes note of the following features:

Faithful remake of one of the best SpongeBob games ever created

High-end visuals, modern resolutions and carefully polished gameplay

Brand new horde mode multiplayer for up to two players, online and splitscreen

Restored content that was cut from the original game, like the Robo Squidward boss fight and more

As evidenced by the third bullet point, a new multiplayer horde mode is being implemented for the remake’s release. Unfortunately, the Steam page offers no further details on this particular feature. It also provides few details about the originally cut content, though a “Robo Squidward boss fight” sounds intriguing enough. What else could have possibly landed on the cutting room floor remains a mystery for now.

In Battle for Bikini Bottom, players will step into the shoes of SpongeBob, Patrick, and Sandy as the trio races to combat a robot invasion, brought about thanks to the machinations of one Sheldon J. Plankton. For a hint a look at what to expect, check out the image gallery below:

Enjoy Horde Mode and Cut Content in Battle for Bikini Bottom Remake WATCH GALLERY

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated will come to the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One when it launches. THQ Nordic has yet to announce a release date for the title. In addition, pricing information presently remains under wraps.

[Source: Steam via Wario64 on Twitter]