There are already plans underway for the future of Darksiders, but Darksiders III will continue to get some love too. This is thanks to new DLC called Keepers of the Void that’s set to launch on an unspecified date this coming July.

The news recently went live on the official Darksiders Twitter account, alongside artwork for Darksiders III’s second round of post-launch content. See the tweet linked below:

Our second DLC for Darksiders III, Keepers of the Void, will be available for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One this July!#Darksiders #UnleashTheDLC pic.twitter.com/uPix4UKxVD — Darksiders (@darksiders) June 6, 2019

For now, developer Gunfire Games doesn’t seem ready to show off footage for the Keepers of the Void DLC. All that’s known is the brief description provided when the post-launch content was announced in October 2018. Here’s what you should know about Darksiders III’s next DLC offering:

On a quest from Vulgrim, Fury must travel into the Serpent Holes to remove an ancient threat that resides there. The Serpent Holes are riddled with new puzzles and enemies eager to test Fury’s abilities. If Fury prevails, she will unlock all new weapon from the Hollows, as well as the biggest prize of them all: The Abyssal Armor.

While players wait for the upcoming story DLC, the first round of extra content is already live. Called The Crucible, the first DLC places players in a challenge mode to fight 100 waves of ruthless enemies. In doing so, players unlock new armor sets, crafting materials, enchantments, and more. Once taking out all 100 waves, players are then faced with the greatest challenge yet in the 101st wave.

Fans will eventually be able to get their Darksiders fill elsewhere, too. Darksiders Genesis, a Diablo-like, title was just announced and already has the internet buzzing with excitement.

Darksiders III is in stores now for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms.

[Source: Darksiders on Twitter]