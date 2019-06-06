THQ Nordic has announced Darksiders Genesis, the newest entry in the long-running series. However, this will be a radical departure from the usual Darksiders formula, offering up a Diablo-esque experience. It is being developed by Airship Syndicate, which is actually made up of employees from Darksiders creator Vigil Studios. Set to release later in 2019, Darksiders Genesis will allow players to finally play as the last of the four horsemen: Strife.

Along with the announcement, THQ Nordic released a cinematic trailer, which gives just the briefest glimpse at gameplay:

According to the Amazon listing, Darksiders Genesis will center around War (protagonist of the first Darksiders) and Strife as they are “given a new assignment.” They’ll apparently have to stop Lucifer, who wants to “grant power to master demons throughout Hell.”

Unlike the previous Darksiders games, which featured a gameplay style similar to the original God of War games, Darksiders Genesis instead presents a top-down view. Like other games in this vein, you’ll be collecting plenty of loot while you make your way through these dungeons. However, expect other Darksiders staples, like giant boss battles and puzzle-solving, to return.

We previously knew a new Darksiders game would be present at E3 2019. With Darksiders Genesis being playable at the show, expect to learn more details about its gameplay there.

Darksiders Genesis follows 2018’s Darksiders III, which came six years after the release of Darksiders II. We gave it a positive review, though noting it would struggle to find its audience outside of the core fanbase.

The reveal of Darksiders Genesis follows yesterday’s reveal of SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated. We still have one more game set to be revealed in the lead-up to E3 2019. These are all supposedly part of the over 40 games THQ Nordic has in development, but don’t expect to see news about most of them at E3.

Darksiders Genesis will release in 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One Nintendo Switch, PC, and Google Stadia.

