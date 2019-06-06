Destiny 2: Shadowkeep was revealed today during the Google Stadia live stream, showing off a new cinematic trailer and the return of fan-favorite character, Eris Morn. Eris hasn’t been seen since the original Destiny, and went missing after the fall of the Tower that preceded the Red War campaign in Destiny 2’s opening. Narrating this new trailer, she asks Guardians to return to the moon to face all new nightmares. While it’s not exactly clear what all of this means from a story perspective, players are pretty excited to be going back to one of the most iconic locations from the original Destiny.

Glimpses of enemies in Destiny 2: Shadowkeep appear to show some new form of Taken. Introducing a new hybrid race would be consistent with Bungie’s previous major expansions. In The Taken King, the Taken were introduced, a new race of enemies that were twisted forms of the normal forces of darkness that we had been fighting. Rise of Iron featured SIVA infested Fallen enemies. Forsaken brought twisted Fallen enemies as a new race called the Scorn. And it looks like Shadowkeep will be putting a dark spotlight on new nightmares that look like more corporeal forms of Taken.

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep is set to launch on September 17, 2019, keeping in line with Destiny’s annualized release schedule of major expansions to the universe. Also confirmed during the Stadia Connect live stream was cross save functionality, so that you can transfer your progress among devices, though cross save on PS4 is still pending approval from Sony at this time. The next big leak we’ll need to get confirmed is the free-to-play rumor, but with Bungie talking about the next era of Destiny 2 right now, it looks like we’ll have confirmation of that detail shortly.

Will Destiny 2: Shadowkeep keep you playing the game? Are you excited for the return of Eris Morn?