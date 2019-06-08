E3 2019 is about to kick off with Electronic Arts’ annual EA Play event. The publisher won’t be holding a traditional press conference this year, and has instead opted to host multiple panels on its YouTube channel.

The stream below will go live at 9:15 am PT/12:00 pm ET/5:00 pm BST.

As a reminder, EA’s full schedule of panels is as follows (all times in PDT, time zone converter available here):

9:30 am: Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Hosted by online personality Greg Miller

10:00 am: Apex Legends Hosted by commentator Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez

10:30 am: Battlefield V Hosted by online personality Julia Hardy and EA’s Adam Freeman

11:00 am: EA SPORTS FIFA Hosted by Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez

11:30 am: EA SPORTS Madden NFL Hosted by NFL Network’s Adam Rank

12:00 pm: The Sims 4 Hosted by Greg Miller



Note: Andrea Rene has pulled out of the event due to health issues. Greg Miller will be taking over.

If you’re only interested in watching a specific panel then we have you covered on that front as well! The following streams will go live according to the schedule above:

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Battlefield V

The Sims 4

Apex Legends

FIFA 20

Madden NFL 20

