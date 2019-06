One of this generations most anticipated games is Cyberpunk 2077, a title that will be launching a lot sooner than many might have been expecting. Developer CD Projekt Red has set the upcoming RPG’s release date as April 16, 2020. This was announced during Microsoft’s E3 Briefing by none other than Keanu Reeves, who is revealed to be an in-game character in Cyberpunk 2077. We’ll likely have more to see in the coming week.

This story is still developing.