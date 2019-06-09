A new game from Arkane Lyon was revealed as part of Bethesda’s E3 showcase. Deathloop is currently in development, though we don’t know which platforms it is for yet.

In Deathloop, players will be transported to the island of Black Reef. The place has plunged into chaos, due to a time loop. The game focuses around two gunslingers who are stuck in a battle with one another. Jules and The Captain are each trying to influence the state of the island. One wants the time loop to end, and the other wants it to continue. Deathloop will feature the first-person gameplay that has become something of an Arkane Studios signature.

The first trailer Deathloop can be seen below.

The release date for Deathloop has not yet been announced.