Doom Eternal Release Date Revealed by Bethesda

Bethesda announced on June 9, 2019 at the company’s E3 press conference that DOOM Eternal will release on November 22, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, the Xbox One, the Nintendo Switch, and the PC. DOOM Eternal is the sequel to 2016’s DOOM, which is a reboot of the long running series. The new gameplay took the Doom Slayer to Mars, and gave fans another look at DOOM Eternal‘s fast paced, brutal combat. The gameplay demo showed off a ton of different weapons which players can use to slay hordes of demons, including conventional weaponry and a chainsaw. It was previously announced that DOOM Eternal will have single player DLC.

Check out the new trailer for DOOM Eternal!

DOOM released on May 13, 2016 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The game is a first person shooter developed by id Software, with Bethesda Softworks as the publisher. In DOOM, the player takes control of the Doom Slayer, a one man army hell bent on killing demons. Players can make use of various different weapons to accomplish the Doom Slayer’s mission including the ever popular BFG 9000, Super Shotgun, Chaingun, Heavy Assault Rifle, and more. DOOM also allows players to use brutal melee finishers once an enemy reaches low health, providing an alternate method to kill demons without wasting ammunition.

Aside from DOOM‘s single player campaign, the game also had a multiplayer mode which allowed players to face off against each other in a competitive environment. DOOM launched with nine different maps. The game had three DLC packs which could initially be purchased, but have since been made free for all players. The three DLC packs added a total of nine additional maps into the multiplayer mode along with new weapons, and more.

[Source: Youtube]