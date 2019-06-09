EA Play 2019 came and went this weekend, and gave us our first look at Apex Legends‘ Season 2, Battlefield V‘s upcoming content, the much-anticipated Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order gameplay, and last but not least, a look at The Sims 4‘s upcoming DLC.

In case you missed the livestream we hosted yesterday, we’ve rounded up the highlights for you below.

Apex Legends Season 2

Apex Legends‘ Season 02 Battle Charge will launch on July 2, 2019. It will add a new legend, Natalie “Wattson” Paquette, alongside a new weapon, the L-Star.

Wattson is a Static Defender. An official overview of the character is as follows:

Age: 22

Home World: Solace

Tactical Ability: Perimeter Security – Connect nodes to create electrified fences that damage and slow enemies.

Passive Ability: Spark of Genius – Ultimate Accelerants fully charge your Ultimate Ability, and standing near interception pylons boosts your Tactical Ability recharge.

Ultimate Ability: Interception Pylon – Place an electrified pylon that destroys incoming ordnance and repairs damaged shields as long as it stands (Max: 3).

Battlefield V Roadmap

Battlefield V‘s Chapter 3: Trial by Fire will conclude this month, following which DICE will release four new maps and new weapons between June 27 and August, 2019. The content will be part of Chapter 4: Defying the Odds.

The Al Sundan map, which takes players to a North African desert, will release on June 27th. The Marita map, which you can preview above, will release in July. It’s an infantry-focused map where the Battle of Greece rages on.

The Provence and Lofoten Islands maps, which have yet to be unveiled, will release in August. They’re being designed for close-quarter combat.

There’s a lot more coming to Battlefield V, and we’ll hear more about the content in due course. For details, visit EA’s website.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Gameplay

Here’s your first look at Respawn Entertainment’s highly-anticipated single-player adventure. Follow the story of Cal Kestis, a young Padawan who’s on the run as he’s being pursued relentlessly by the Empire.

The Sims 4: Island Living

Fancy being surrounded by beaches and being kissed by the sun? The Sims 4 has you covered! You can grab the expansion on July 16, 2019 for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

