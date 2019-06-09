Fallout 76 Battle Royale Mode Revealed By Bethesda

Bethesda announced that Fallout 76 will receive a new battle royale game mode titled Nuclear Winter. In Nuclear Winter, 52 players will battle it out in squads of four to be the last team standing.

Throughout the match, players must avoid a ring of fire, which will spread throughout the map, forcing teams to engage in combat. Players can make use of unique perk cards, deploy nukes, fight Scorch Beasts, and even bring over their camps from adventure mode. The last team standing will become the Overseers of Vault 51. Nuclear Winter also has its own story and Overseer ranks, which will reward players with new perk cards, power armor skins, and more as they level up their ranks.

Check out the dev diary for Nuclear Winter!

Fallout 76 launched on November 14, 2018 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The game was the first outing in the Fallout series to feature online multiplayer. In Fallout 76, players emerge from Vault 76 to the freshly nuked region of Appalachia. Much like other installments in the Fallout series, the open world is filled with irradiated creatures to slay, only this time you can slay them with friends.

Fallout 76 has received many updates since its initial release including an increase to the size of player stashes, allowing players to store more of their valuable gear and weapons in them, the addition of automated vending machines so people can sell their items without risking a shady trade with a cheap player, the hunt for the legendary Sheepsquatch, and much more. At the E3 2019 press conference it was also announced that Fallout 76 will be receiving a new storyline complete with human NPCs. (Yes, you heard that correctly.) Check out our May 2019 State of Appalachia!

What do you think about Fallout 76 getting a battle royale mode? Let us know in the comments below!

[Source: Youtube]