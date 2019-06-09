With E3 2019 going on this week, it’s not surprising that the selection of games for this week’s PS4 new releases is rather slim. So slim in fact that there are only five games available this week and all of them reside on the PlayStation 4. Nothing for the Vita and nada for the VR.

PS4 New Releases

Dragon Star Varnir (Digital, Retail)

Horizon Shift ’81 (Digital)

The House in Fata Morgana (Digital – Cross Buy)

Queen’s Quest 3: The End of Dawn (Digital)

Verlet Swing (Digital)

