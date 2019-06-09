Bethesda revealed the upcoming RAGE 2 expansion Rise of the Ghosts at its E3 2019 conference. It will introduce new weapons, vehicles, and a brand new enemy faction. Known as the Ghosts (of course), they may pose as your biggest challenge yet.

Take a look at RAGE 2: Rise of the Ghosts here:

And that’s just part of the insanity coming to RAGE 2. New content will be dropping weekly, meaning Rangers will have to stay on their toes as the world changes around them.

In Rise of the Ghosts, Walker will have to do whatever it takes to stop off this emerging threat. While the Ghosts remain a mystery for now, their leader certainly looks fearsome. Rise of the Ghosts doesn’t have a release date yet, but it will be available later in 2019.

Highlighted additions include a fearsome sand worm that will surely pose a challenge to anyone who dares to face it. Players will also get access to a variety of new cheat codes to create an unprecedented amount of chaos. Examples provided include “Bloody Mess” and “Low Gravity,” which are probably pretty self-explanatory.

New mechs and other vehicles will also be added, just in case you needed a new way to roam around. It wasn’t said how long this weekly drop of content will last, but it certainly looks like id Software and Avalanche Studios will be supporting their newest title for the long haul.

The Bethesda E3 conference also included much more than the RAGE 2 news. We got a first look at some new titles from the publisher, Deathloop and GhostWire: Tokyo. In addition, we also learned that Fallout 76 will be getting a free trial ahead of its next extensive expansion. And finally, we officially got a release date for the long-awaited DOOM Eternal.

RAGE 2 is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Are you ready to face the Ghosts? Let us know!