On June 9, 2019, Obsidian Entertainment revealed the release date for The Outer Worlds during Microsoft’s E3 Briefing. The upcoming RPG will launch on October 25, 2019 for PS4 and other consoles. As you might recall, Obsidian Entertainment was purchased by Microsoft at the end of 2018, but The Outer Worlds was in development prior to the acquisition, so it will release on PS4 as well.

If you’re unfamiliar, The Outer Worlds will be played from a first-person perspective, giving players a Fallout-like experience. Which is fitting, seeing as how Obsidian Entertainment is the studio behind 2010’s Fallout: New Vegas.

