Adventure Time fans rejoice, as Jake and Finn are available to download today in the free-to-play fighting game Brawlhalla. The trailer was revealed during Ubisoft’s E3 presentation on June 10, 2019. You can check out the full trailer below.

The trailer shows off some insane action, with all the Adventure Time goodness you know and love.

Brawlhalla is famous for having lots of characters to choose from, making Jake and Finn welcome additions to the frantic fighting game.

