Based on the game’s E3 2019 presence, Cyberpunk 2077 will come packed with everything–Slick art style, an expansive open world, Keanu Reeves, character creation, oh, and Keanu Reeves. But consumers will have the option to bring some of Cyberpunk 2077’s world into reality, courtesy of the recently revealed Collector’s Edition.

The Cyberpunk 2077 Collector’s Edition will be packed with goodies, including a statue, steelbook case, hardback art book, and more. This and more certainly seems to explain the hefty price tag of $250 USD. All of the physical items that will feature in the Collector’s Edition are listed below:

Collector’s Edition box

Case with game discs

Collectible SteelBook®

25 cm / 10 inch statue depicting V – the game’s protagonist – in action

Hardcover art book

Metal pin set

Quadra V-tech metal keychain

An annotated copy of A Visitor’s Guide to Night City sealed in an NCPD Evidence Bag

Embroidered patches

World Compendium detailing the game’s setting and lore

Postcards from Night City

Map of Night City

Sticker bomb set

Check out an unboxing video of this edition’s content in the following video:

Unfortunately, CD Projekt RED’s Community Lead, Marcin Momot, had some bad news for PC players. Because the PC version of Cyberpunk 2077 will only have a digital release in the United States, the Collector’s Edition will not be available to PC players in the States.

Preorders for the Collector’s Edition are live at retailers and online. It seems PlayStation 4 fans on Amazon acted fast, as this version of the title already appears to be sold out. However, GameStop apparently still has the Collector’s Edition of Cyberpunk 2077 in stock.

Those unwilling or unable to spend extra on Cyberpunk 2077 need not worry. Similar to The Witcher 3, Cyberpunk 2077’s standard edition will have plenty of extras on its own. These physical extras include a World Compendium, Night City postcards, Night City Map, and stickers. The digital offerings are to feature the game’s soundtrack, an art booklet, Cyberpunk 2020 sourcebook, and desktop and mobile wallpaper.

The Cyberpunk 2077 Collectors Edition is Packed With Plenty of Goodies WATCH GALLERY

Cyberpunk 2077 will hit the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One on April 16, 2020.