While we haven’t seen any glimpses of gameplay from Elden Ring, FromSoftware’s newest title, Hidetaka Miyazaki has given us an idea of what to expect. Elden Ring will unsurprisingly include challenging gameplay, though Dark Souls fans may be excited to hear that it will be much more focused on the “RPG elements.”

In an interview with Microsoft, Miayzaki noted that, while Elden Ring has been in development around the same time as Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, the former “puts more focus on the RPG elements.” However, Elden Ring doesn’t appear to be too much of a departure for FromSoftware, as it has been firmly described as an “third-person action-RPG.” That means we’ll still see the tough-as-nails melee combat we’ve come to expect from FromSoftware, though fans probably won’t be complaining about that.

While the Dark Souls games had plenty of RPG elements, Elden Ring looks to push that even further. Of course, Elden Ring will feature a variety of different weapons, armor, and spells for players to utilize. While there already looks to be a high degree of customizability, Miyazaki surmises that the level of variety in Elden Ring will surpass Dark Souls.

“Even when compared to the Dark Souls series, I believe this title will provide even more variety in the ways for players to overcome challenges and tweak their tactics when facing enemies,” Miyazaki noted. While we’ll have to wait and see how all of this operates in action, it definitely seems like FromSoftware wants to give players more control than ever.

This customizability extends to the playable character, as well. Just like in Dark Souls, Elden Ring features a customizable protagonist, yet another example of FromSoftware’s focus on role-playing mechanics. This is a return to form of sorts for FromSoftware, as the studio’s most recent title, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, featured a fixed protagonist.

Elden Ring, which is a collaboration with author George R.R. Martin, does not have a release date. However, we do know that it will release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

[Source: Xbox]