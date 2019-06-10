While we’ll have to wait a few more months to finally play Borderlands 3, Gearbox is making the wait just a little bit more bearable. Commander Lilith & the Fight for Sanctuary is an all new DLC expansion for Borderlands 2, releasing four years after it originally released on the PlayStation 4. Designed to set the stage for Borderlands 3, this piece of DLC is available right now. Even better, it’s free for a limited time!

Take a look at the trailer right here:

If you tend to frequent PlayStation LifeStyle, you may have noticed that we knew this was coming. Of course, Gearbox and 2K had not commented on it, likely wanting to keep the release somewhat of a surprise for E3. Commander Lilith & the Fight for Sanctuary not only gives fans a chance to jump back into Pandora, it also serves as an important stepping stone for Borderlands 3.

In Commander Lilith & the Fight for Sanctuary, players will have to once again become Vault Hunters, though this time they’ll need to protect Sanctuary from an unexpected attack. However, that’s not all they’ll have to deal with, either, as the Vault Map is missing and there’s a “toxic gas” threatening Pandora. Don’t worry, though, as you’ll be able to become even stronger in this DLC expansion. The level cap has been raised to 80, while new players will automatically find themselves at level 30.

Do note that Commander Lilith & the Fight for Sanctuary is only for the PlayStation 4 and other current-gen systems, and isn’t available for the PlayStation 3. That shouldn’t be much of an issue, though as Borderlands: The Handsome Collection is currently one of the free games available for PlayStation Plus subscribers. It’ll be available until July 2, 2019, meaning you’ll have plenty of time to familiarize yourself before Borderlands 3 hits.

While Commander Lilith & the Fight for Sanctuary is also free, that’s for a limited time, as well. After July 9, 2019, it’ll be at its regular price of $14.99. Again, though, that’s more than enough time to grab it for yourself.

As for Borderlands 3, that will release on September 13, 2019, for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. While it doesn’t look like it will feature any new Vault Hunters as DLC, it will feature cosmetic DLC, for better or worse.

[Source: PlayStation Store]